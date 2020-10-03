Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,138,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 161,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLMN. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $578.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.05 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

