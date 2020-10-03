Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 55,317 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,317 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.01% of Amc Networks worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 74.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87. Amc Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $646.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.83 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 65.61%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Macquarie raised shares of Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

