Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,340 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Sleep Number worth $12,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $51.79 on Friday. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total value of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.