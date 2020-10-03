ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) & Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) Head to Head Review

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS Technologies and Envision Solar International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS Technologies $680.00 million 1.26 $83.87 million N/A N/A Envision Solar International $5.11 million 19.62 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -17.03

ChipMOS Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS Technologies and Envision Solar International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS Technologies 10.79% 12.16% 6.71% Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61%

Risk & Volatility

ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ChipMOS Technologies and Envision Solar International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Envision Solar International has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 60.11%. Given Envision Solar International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChipMOS Technologies beats Envision Solar International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

