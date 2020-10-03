CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.21 and traded as low as $9.78. CIM Commercial Trust shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 7,944 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIM Commercial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.53. CIM Commercial Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc bought 95,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,381,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh bought 106,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,662,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the first quarter worth about $576,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 558.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 871.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 12,856.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 822,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CIM Commercial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

