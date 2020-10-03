Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 72.25 ($0.94).

COA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.74) price target on shares of Coats Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.67. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The firm has a market cap of $795.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.