Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.22

Shares of Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as low as $0.89. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 531,407 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COCP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 1,354.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 174,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 140,351.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 178,246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cocrystal Pharma by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

