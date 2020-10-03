Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.81 and last traded at $18.81. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.52% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

