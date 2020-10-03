Comparing ADT (NYSE:ADT) & Argyle Security (NYSE:ARGL)

ADT (NYSE:ADT) and Argyle Security (OTCMKTS:ARGL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ADT has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argyle Security has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ADT and Argyle Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT 0 5 3 0 2.38 Argyle Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

ADT presently has a consensus price target of $11.86, suggesting a potential upside of 44.76%. Given ADT’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ADT is more favorable than Argyle Security.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADT and Argyle Security’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADT $5.13 billion 1.22 -$424.15 million ($0.09) -91.00 Argyle Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Argyle Security has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of ADT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ADT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Argyle Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADT and Argyle Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT -12.47% -4.99% -0.96% Argyle Security N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ADT beats Argyle Security on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADT

ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation. It also provides interactive solutions that allow customers to use their smart phones, tablets, and laptops to arm and disarm their security systems, adjust lighting or thermostat levels, view real-time video of their premises, and program customizable schedules for the management of a range of smart home products. In addition, the company offers professional monitoring of third-party devices by enabling other companies to integrate solutions into its monitoring and billing platform. It provides its products under the ADT, ADT Pulse, ADT Always There, Protection 1, and Protectron names. ADT Inc. operates through a network of approximately 240 sales and service offices, 12 underwriter laboratories listed monitoring centers, 7 customer and field support locations, 2 national sales call centers, and 2 regional distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Prime Security Services Parent, Inc. and changed its name to ADT Inc. in September 2017. ADT Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Argyle Security

Argyle Security, Inc., a detention and commercial security provider, engages in designing and integrating electronic security solutions in the United States. It operates through ISI, MCS, PDI, Com-Tec, and MCS Fire & Security business units. The ISI business unit designs, engineers, supplies, installs, and maintains an array of detention systems and equipment that include detention hardware, such as prison bars, locks, and locking systems; security glass; security furniture comprising metal furniture; detention grade hollow metal doors; frames; and windows and related accessories. Its customers include general contractors and governmental or private entities. The MCS business unit is involved in the design, engineering, supply, installation, and maintenance of complex electronic security systems for correctional facilities. This business unit provides access and door controls, intercoms, closed circuit television, and software for command center controls and intrusion perimeter systems primarily to the general contractors. The PDI business unit manufactures high security metal barriers, high security observation window systems, wire mesh, bar grating, detention furniture, and accessories. The Com-Tec business unit designs electronic security and communications systems and provides touch screen controls, UL 508A control panels, door and gate controls, closed circuit televisions, intercom and paging, security management, access control, and perimeter intrusion detection systems. The MCS Fire & Security business unit designs, engineers, supplies, installs, and maintains professional security, access control, video and fire alarm, closed circuit television, sound paging systems, and structured cabling primarily for petro-chemical, healthcare, utilities, and education customers. The company was formerly known as Argyle Security Acquisition Corporation. Argyle Security, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

