Comparing BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Revolutions Medical (NASDAQ:RMCP)

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BRAINSWAY LTD/S and Revolutions Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRAINSWAY LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRAINSWAY LTD/S currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 100.77%. Given BRAINSWAY LTD/S’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BRAINSWAY LTD/S is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.0% of BRAINSWAY LTD/S shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and Revolutions Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRAINSWAY LTD/S -42.27% -38.87% -23.93% Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, indicating that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BRAINSWAY LTD/S and Revolutions Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRAINSWAY LTD/S $23.10 million 2.72 -$10.33 million ($0.50) -11.62 Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Revolutions Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRAINSWAY LTD/S.

Summary

BRAINSWAY LTD/S beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation. Brainsway Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

Revolutions Medical Company Profile

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

