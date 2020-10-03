Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.82

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $5.20. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at $5.09, with a volume of 10,381 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of $408.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.32.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 129.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 7,500 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$41,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,966,914.01.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

