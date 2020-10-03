Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.59

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $126.59 and traded as high as $148.77. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $148.27, with a volume of 4,088,093 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.59.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 125,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 67,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 636.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,144.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLY)

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.