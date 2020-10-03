Contrasting Argyle Security (OTCMKTS:ARGL) and Allegion (OTCMKTS:ALLE)

Argyle Security (OTCMKTS:ARGL) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Argyle Security has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegion has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Argyle Security and Allegion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argyle Security N/A N/A N/A Allegion 10.48% 64.29% 15.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.5% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Argyle Security shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Allegion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Argyle Security and Allegion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argyle Security N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Allegion $2.85 billion 3.19 $401.80 million $4.89 20.21

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than Argyle Security.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Argyle Security and Allegion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argyle Security 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegion 1 8 0 0 1.89

Allegion has a consensus target price of $105.63, suggesting a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Allegion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegion is more favorable than Argyle Security.

Summary

Allegion beats Argyle Security on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Argyle Security Company Profile

Argyle Security, Inc., a detention and commercial security provider, engages in designing and integrating electronic security solutions in the United States. It operates through ISI, MCS, PDI, Com-Tec, and MCS Fire & Security business units. The ISI business unit designs, engineers, supplies, installs, and maintains an array of detention systems and equipment that include detention hardware, such as prison bars, locks, and locking systems; security glass; security furniture comprising metal furniture; detention grade hollow metal doors; frames; and windows and related accessories. Its customers include general contractors and governmental or private entities. The MCS business unit is involved in the design, engineering, supply, installation, and maintenance of complex electronic security systems for correctional facilities. This business unit provides access and door controls, intercoms, closed circuit television, and software for command center controls and intrusion perimeter systems primarily to the general contractors. The PDI business unit manufactures high security metal barriers, high security observation window systems, wire mesh, bar grating, detention furniture, and accessories. The Com-Tec business unit designs electronic security and communications systems and provides touch screen controls, UL 508A control panels, door and gate controls, closed circuit televisions, intercom and paging, security management, access control, and perimeter intrusion detection systems. The MCS Fire & Security business unit designs, engineers, supplies, installs, and maintains professional security, access control, video and fire alarm, closed circuit television, sound paging systems, and structured cabling primarily for petro-chemical, healthcare, utilities, and education customers. The company was formerly known as Argyle Security Acquisition Corporation. Argyle Security, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

