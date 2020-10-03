Contrasting Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and China Recycling Energy (NYSE:CREG)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uber Technologies and China Recycling Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies 0 3 33 0 2.92 China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uber Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $41.71, indicating a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than China Recycling Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uber Technologies and China Recycling Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies $14.15 billion 4.67 -$8.51 billion ($6.81) -5.54 China Recycling Energy $870,000.00 9.42 -$8.77 million N/A N/A

China Recycling Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.8% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of China Recycling Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Uber Technologies and China Recycling Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies -50.99% -38.83% -16.78% China Recycling Energy N/A -1.52% -0.89%

Summary

China Recycling Energy beats Uber Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name. The company also offers Uber Central, a tool that enables companies to request, manage, and pay for rides for their employees, customers, or partners; and Uber Health, which allows healthcare professionals to arrange rides for patients going to and from the care destinations. In addition, it provides freight transportation services to shippers in the freight industry under the Uber Freight name; leases vehicles to third-parties that use the vehicles to provide ridesharing or eats services through the platforms; and provides access to rides through personal mobility products, including dockless e-bikes and e-scooters under the JUMP name. The company was formerly known as Ubercab, Inc. and changed its name to Uber Technologies, Inc. in February 2011. Uber Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

