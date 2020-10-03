Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) & American Biltrite (NYSE:ABLT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) and American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and American Biltrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Molding Technologies -2.54% -1.42% -0.71% American Biltrite N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Core Molding Technologies and American Biltrite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Molding Technologies $284.29 million 0.28 -$15.22 million N/A N/A American Biltrite $202.59 million N/A $8.30 million N/A N/A

American Biltrite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Core Molding Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Core Molding Technologies and American Biltrite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Molding Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A American Biltrite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Core Molding Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Core Molding Technologies has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Biltrite has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology. It serves various markets, including medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Core Materials Corporation and changed its name to Core Molding Technologies, Inc. in August 2002. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

American Biltrite Company Profile

American Biltrite Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications. It also manufactures and distributes commercial flooring primarily for healthcare, educational, and institutional sectors; and performance sheet rubber in North America, as well as designs and supplies fashion jewelry to department stores under the brands of Guess, T Tahari, Robert Rose, Berry, and Jessica McClintock. The company sells its tape products through sales organizations, distributors, and select manufacturers' representatives. American Biltrite Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in Wellesley Hills, Massachusetts.

