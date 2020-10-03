Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.62

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp (OTCMKTS:CNIG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as low as $15.50. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 2,299 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.

Get Corning Natural Gas alerts:

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Corning Natural Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes natural gas and electricity. The company offers natural gas to approximately 15,000 customers through approximately 425 miles of distribution main and 86 regulating stations; and electricity to approximately 4,800 customers through approximately 160 miles of electric distribution wire and poles, and 21 miles of gas distribution pipe.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.