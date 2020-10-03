Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Shares Up 13.2%

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) shares shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

Costa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTQF)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

