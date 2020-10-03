COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD) Trading 0.2% Higher

COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.75. 15,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.

About COSTAMAR 8.75 SRS D CUM RED PERP PRF (NYSE:CMRE.PD)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

