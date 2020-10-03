Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.21% of Costamare worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Costamare by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Costamare by 40.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Costamare by 27.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,191 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Costamare by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 312,394 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMRE stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $774.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.83. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CMRE. TheStreet downgraded Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

