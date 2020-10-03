Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 140.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $895,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 16.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,428,000 after purchasing an additional 152,130 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at about $4,952,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 688.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 74,496 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.55 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 44.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

