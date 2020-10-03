Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.62.

CRLBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cresco Labs from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock.

Shares of CRLBF opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

