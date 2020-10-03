Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Receives Buy Rating from B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit restated their buy rating on shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.14. Crexendo has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Crexendo had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services.

