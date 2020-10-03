Critical Analysis: Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Oasis Midstream Partners (OTCMKTS:OMP)

Valaris (OTCMKTS:VALPQ) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Valaris has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Valaris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valaris and Oasis Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $2.05 billion 0.01 -$198.00 million ($5.83) -0.01 Oasis Midstream Partners $271.62 million 0.89 $50.06 million $1.82 3.92

Oasis Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valaris. Valaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Valaris and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 1 0 0 0 1.00 Oasis Midstream Partners 2 6 0 0 1.75

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $0.06, indicating a potential downside of 25.93%. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 56.62%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Valaris.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris -237.15% -15.28% -7.57% Oasis Midstream Partners 25.88% 16.51% 9.02%

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Valaris on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet includes 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units. The company was formerly known as Ensco Rowan plc and changed its name to Valaris plc in July 2019. Valaris plc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. On August 19, 2020, Valaris plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas.

