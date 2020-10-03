Critical Comparison: Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) & Cardlytics (OTCMKTS:CDLX)

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Cardlytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics $210.43 million 9.27 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -95.35

Eventure Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -18.86% -26.42% -17.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eventure Interactive and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Cardlytics 2 3 1 0 1.83

Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.19%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

