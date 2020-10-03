Critical Contrast: Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) & Its Rivals

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE: NOVA) is one of 27 public companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sunnova Energy International to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunnova Energy International’s rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Sunnova Energy International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunnova Energy International -106.01% -23.98% -5.95% Sunnova Energy International Competitors 0.68% 10.07% 2.38%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunnova Energy International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunnova Energy International $131.56 million -$144.35 million -9.82 Sunnova Energy International Competitors $9.27 billion $442.61 million 16.12

Sunnova Energy International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunnova Energy International. Sunnova Energy International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sunnova Energy International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunnova Energy International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sunnova Energy International Competitors 458 1929 1384 14 2.25

Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.01%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Sunnova Energy International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sunnova Energy International is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Sunnova Energy International rivals beat Sunnova Energy International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc. provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers. Sunnova Energy International Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.