Critical Survey: Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Blue Apron (OTCMKTS:APRN)

Capstone Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:CATG) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Blue Apron shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of Blue Apron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron $454.87 million 0.20 -$61.08 million ($4.67) -1.45

Capstone Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron.

Volatility and Risk

Capstone Technologies Group has a beta of -1.44, indicating that its stock price is 244% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Apron has a beta of -4.55, indicating that its stock price is 555% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Technologies Group and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -15.72% -103.21% -26.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capstone Technologies Group and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Apron 0 2 1 0 2.33

Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Blue Apron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Capstone Technologies Group.

Summary

Blue Apron beats Capstone Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Technologies Group

China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc., an education company, owns and operates K-12 private boarding schools in Shanxi and Sichuan Provinces, the People's Republic of China. The company operates 3 schools comprising kindergarten, elementary, and middle and high school levels with approximately 14,583 students, and 1,876 faculty and staff. It also provides high education to its students with focusing on cultural skills in Chinese and English, as well as curriculum. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Taiyuan, the People's Republic of China. As of December 6, 2016, China Bilingual Technology & Education Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Capstone Technologies, Inc..

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb. It serves college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters. The company offers its services through order selections on Website or mobile application primarily in the United States. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

