CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,282 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of CTS worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 816.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTS shares. ValuEngine cut CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $726.02 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.40. CTS Co. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $34.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

