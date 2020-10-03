Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 2,850 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 18.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,442 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

LUV opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.70. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.