Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 5,550 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 132,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.