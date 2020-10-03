Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $712,000 Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

OTIS stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.24. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion and a PE ratio of 32.90.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

