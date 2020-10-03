Curbstone Financial Management Corp Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,696,870,000 after acquiring an additional 493,961 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,637,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,694 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.99, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

