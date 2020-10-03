Curbstone Financial Management Corp Takes Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after acquiring an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,559,000 after acquiring an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $55,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.