Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $902,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $4,388,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $2,992,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 69.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $95.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $149.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

