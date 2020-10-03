CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Stock Price Down 0.6%

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.58. Approximately 29,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 130,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

The company has a market cap of $161.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.74.

About CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

