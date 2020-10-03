CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CVS Health in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $62.09. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

