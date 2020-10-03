CymaBay Therapeutics’ (CBAY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.13.

CBAY opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 340.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 287,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,382.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 786,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 763,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

