David W. Osborne Sells 15,000 Shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ARQT opened at $23.30 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.80 million and a P/E ratio of -1.02.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that I-Mab will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARQT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

