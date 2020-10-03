Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.73 Per Share

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Davita in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Davita’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. Davita has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $92.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.78. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 257.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 4,010.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Davita by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Davita news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at $175,278,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

