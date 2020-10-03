Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will report $3.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $12.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $19.34 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $37.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,193,000 after acquiring an additional 130,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $31.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $62.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Air Lines (DAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.