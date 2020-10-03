Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DELTA APPAREL is a vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family. Our company purchases cotton direct from the field and through a stringently controlled process produces finished apparel for the domestic and international market place. The products we manufacture are sold under our brands of Delta Pro-Weight, Delta Magnum Weight, Healthknit and Quail Hollow Sportswear. In addition, Delta Apparel, Inc. also produces finished products for America’s leading retailers, corporate industry programs and sports licensed apparel marketers. “

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN DLA opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35. Delta Apparel has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $31.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 493,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a portfolio of lifestyle active wear apparel and related accessory products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It markets, distributes, manufactures, and sells unembellished knit apparel under the Soffe, Delta Platinum, Delta Pro Weight, and Delta Magnum Weight brands to various large licensed screen printers and small independent businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delta Apparel (DLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.