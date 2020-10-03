Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €124.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €105.54 ($124.16).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €119.35 ($140.41) on Thursday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €115.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €101.45.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

