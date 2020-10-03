Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 23.57% from the company’s previous close.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.41 ($7.54).

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.20 ($8.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.32. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

