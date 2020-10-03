Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYMRISE AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $34.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 0.85. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

SYMRISE AG/ADR Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

