Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of WBRBY stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

