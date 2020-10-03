Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.25

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.25 and traded as high as $39.30. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $39.27, with a volume of 3,103,107 shares changing hands.

DPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.29 ($49.75) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.86 ($46.89).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €38.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.25.

About Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

