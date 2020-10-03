Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €22.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €22.00 ($25.88) price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.85 ($22.17).

Shares of DTE stock opened at €14.51 ($17.07) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.93 and a 200-day moving average of €14.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

