Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Trading Up 1.9%

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) was up 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 12,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 77,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition stock. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DEACU)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

