DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €14.50 ($17.06) target price from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DIC. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

DIC stock opened at €10.24 ($12.05) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.21. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12 month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The company has a market cap of $825.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

