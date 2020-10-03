Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.74

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.74 and traded as low as $18.60. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 4,937,174 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 30,494.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 6,610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth $3,483,000.

