Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) Trading Down 2.2%

Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.47 and last traded at $53.53. Approximately 903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion High Growth ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 20.00% of Direxion High Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

